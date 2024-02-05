Nova Scotia's massive snowfall — from your perspective
Dramatic videos shot inside the storm spread on social media.
Excavating for cars buried under heaps of snow
In Cape Breton, where as much as 150 centimetres of snow fell between Friday and Monday — and that doesn't include the massive snowdrifts that formed, much time was spent freeing vehicles from their icy prisons.
Digging out of the snow ... through a window
You know it was a lot of snow when you find yourself shoveling through a window. Such was the case in Cape Breton
A 'snow' bird's eye view
Drone footage captures people clearing their driveways and vehicles covered in snow.
