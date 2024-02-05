Nova Scotia's massive snowfall — from your perspective

Excavating for cars buried under heaps of snow

In Cape Breton, where as much as 150 centimetres of snow fell between Friday and Monday — and that doesn't include the massive snowdrifts that formed, much time was spent freeing vehicles from their icy prisons.

Cape Breton residents dig out their cars, doorways and roofs Duration 0:50 Watch what some residents are dealing with after historic snowfall in Cape Breton.

Digging out of the snow ... through a window

You know it was a lot of snow when you find yourself shoveling through a window. Such was the case in Cape Breton

The snow in Cape Breton is so deep, this person had to climb out a window to start digging Duration 0:56 This video, shot in Sydney, N.S., shows a farm inundated by snow. Parts of the Sydney area saw 150 centimetres fall over the weekend.

A 'snow' bird's eye view

Drone footage captures people clearing their driveways and vehicles covered in snow.

Drone footage of Sydney Mines, N.S. after historic snowfall Duration 0:57 Cape Breton Regional Municipality is under a local state of emergency, and residents urged to stay off roads after several says of snowfall and strong winds.

Do you have a video or photo you would like to share? Reach out to us at cbcns@cbc.ca

MORE TOP STORIES