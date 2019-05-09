N.S. RCMP recover sawed-off rifle with silencer during drug raid

A 43-year-old Annapolis Valley woman is facing a slew of drug and weapons charges after police say they recovered a loaded sawed-off rifle with a silencer attached during a drug raid in Lawrencetown.

RCMP said in a news release that officers entered a home on Main Street in Lawrencetown on Tuesday where they found the .22-calibre rifle and what they're describing as a large quantity of methamphetamine pills and drug paraphernalia.

The charges include trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon. Both shortening the barrel and attaching what police said appears to be a homemade suppressor makes the gun a prohibited weapon.

As part of their investigation, police also conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1 in Lawrencetown where a second woman was arrested and charged with trafficking.

