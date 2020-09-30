Nova Scotia reports one new COVID-19 case

After a week of no positive tests, one new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Nova Scotia.

The new case is in the northern zone and is related to travel outside of Canada, according to a news release Wednesday from the Department of Health. The person has been self-isolating, as required, according to the release.

There are now two known active cases in the province.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 870 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, including the new positive test.

The province has recorded 94,414 negative test results, 1,088 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March.

Other case also involved travel

One person remains in hospital in intensive care, according to the release.

The earlier case was announced a week ago and involved an essential worker from the province's western zone who had travelled outside of the country.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and six active cases Wednesday;

Newfoundland and Labrador reported zero new cases and two active cases Tuesday;

P.E.I. reported one new case and two active cases on Tuesday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the 811 website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

