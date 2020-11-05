Nova Scotia reports one new case of COVID-19

Nova Scotia reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the total active cases in the province to 18.

The new case was identified Wednesday, when Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,058 tests.

The new case is in the Central Zone and is under investigation.

A release from the province did not say whether the person had traveled recently, or how they caught the virus.

The health authority warned the public Wednesday of two possible exposures to the virus last week. These include an Air Canada Flight from Toronto, and a specific time period at a New Minas restaurant.

So far, Nova Scotia has had 1,119 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital related to the virus.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick is reporting two new cases Thursday. It now has 28 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Wednesday. It had three active cases.

P.E.I. has reported no active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.



MORE TOP STORIES