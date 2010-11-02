Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority did not identify any new cases among the 836 tests completed on Tuesday, according to a news release from the province. To date, the overall number of negative test results is 98,704.

There have been 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in the province since March.

Three active cases remain in Nova Scotia. One person is currently in intensive care.

It's been five days since the latest case was announced last Friday. It was identified in the province's central zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the province's number of active cases up to five.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Monday. The province has four active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. The province has three active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

