Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Friday. The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab conducted 403 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.
2 known active cases are self-isolating
The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab conducted 403 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, according to a release from the Department of Health.
The province has two known active cases.
Both active cases are self-isolating and are connected to international travel. They were identified on Aug. 2.
As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 65,608 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 tests and 64 deaths.
Wearing a non-medical mask is mandatory in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia.
Symptoms list
People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:
- Fever (chills, sweats).
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Sore throat.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Muscle aches.
- Sneezing.
- Nasal congestion/runny nose.
- Hoarse voice.
- Diarrhea.
- Unusual fatigue.
- Loss of sense of smell or taste.
- Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
