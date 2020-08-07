Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday
Nova Scotia·New

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nova Scotia on Friday. The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab conducted 403 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

2 known active cases are self-isolating

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia has two known active cases of COVID-19. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab conducted 403 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday, according to a release from the Department of Health.

The province has two known active cases

Both active cases are self-isolating and are connected to international travel. They were identified on Aug. 2. 

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 65,608 negative test results, 1,071 positive COVID-19 tests and 64 deaths.

Wearing a non-medical mask is mandatory in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia. 

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

  • Fever (chills, sweats).
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
  • Sore throat.
  • Headache.
  • Shortness of breath.
  • Muscle aches.
  • Sneezing.
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose.
  • Hoarse voice.
  • Diarrhea.
  • Unusual fatigue.
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste.
  • Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.
