Nova Scotia reports 476 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Nova Scotia reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, breaking yet another daily case count record this week.

It is the 10th day in a row the province has announced more than 100 new infections.

However, the latest daily count is not a major jump: the province announced 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

There are 333 cases in central zone, 82 cases in eastern zone, 43 cases in northern zone and 18 cases in western zone, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

According to the release, the province will be sharing "abbreviated" COVID-19 updates over the weekend.

There is no new information about hospitalizations. As of Friday, seven people were in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 8,837 tests on Saturday.

In light of the jump in cases, the province implemented tighter restrictions on gatherings and businesses Friday. Some bars and restaurants report having to endure staffing challenges with some of them closing temporarily due to employees testing positive.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre said Friday it would be postponing some non-urgent surgeries beginning Monday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported 133 new cases on Saturday.There are 1,232 active cases. There are 40 people in hospital, 13 in ICU.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 23 new cases on Saturday, with no one in hospital related to the virus.

Prince Edward Island reported 13 new cases on Saturday. As of Friday, there were 75 active cases, P.E.I.'s highest active case count since the pandemic was declared. The number of active cases will be updated Monday.

MORE TOP STORIES