Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Nova Scotia reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — a significant decline from the 12 cases reported the previous day.

Two of the new cases were in the central health zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases, according to a news release from the province.

One case was in the eastern health zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case. One case was in the northern health zone and is related to travel outside the region.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the province was closely watching the situation in neighbouring New Brunswick where there has been a surge of cases in recent days.

"The situation there is a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread, and also reminds us of the importance of following all the public health protocols," he said in the release.

There are currently 28 active cases in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health Authority labs conducted 1,467 tests on Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, urged the population to remain vigilant.

"As we continue to see new COVID-19 cases every day, it is apparent that the virus is still in our communities," he said in the release.

Vaccinations have already started in the province, with more than one million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in the province by June.

On Tuesday, the province announced it planned to vaccinate three-quarters of the province by early fall.

Returning university students should get tested

There were no reports of new cases among university students, but the province is urging university students who have returned to Nova Scotia after the break to book a COVID-19 test on either their sixth, seventh or eighth day of isolation, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.

Students must self-isolate for the full 14 days, even with a negative test result. They are not allowed to attend in-person classes until their quarantine is finished.

If any student is experiencing symptoms they need to complete a self-assessment online or call 811.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases on Wednesday. There are nine active cases and one person is in hospital.

New Brunswick reported a record 31 new cases on Wednesday with 110 active cases. One person is hospitalized and in intensive care. Every zone of the province has been rolled back to the orange phase to deal with the growing number of cases.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday and has four active cases of COVID-19.

