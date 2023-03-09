Nova Scotia reports 35 COVID-19 deaths since August 2023

There have been 35 COVID-19 deaths since August 27, 2023, according to the most recent Nova Scotia Respiratory Watch report.

The number of COVID-19 deaths are down from around the same time in 2022, when there were more than 40 deaths spanning roughly the same time period (September 2022 and October 2022).

The report, which included data from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, also noted that so far in the 2023-24 season, there have been no influenza deaths.

It listed five new outbreaks at long-term care facilities, including one influenza outbreak, four COVID-19 outbreaks and one respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) outbreak. The report doesn't mention which long-term care homes are affected.

For the same time period last year, the was only one influenza death reported. The report from that time noted the person who died had tested positive for influenza but influenza may not have been the major contributing cause of death or hospitalization.

