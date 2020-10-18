Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, both travel-related

Nova Scotia has reported two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's active total to six.

The two new cases are in the central health zone and both are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. Both people have been self-isolating as required.

One person was travelling from within Canada but outside the Atlantic bubble, and the other was coming from international travel, a provincial spokesperson said Sunday.

They were identified on Saturday, when the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 674 tests.

The health authority is also warning of another possible COVID-19 exposure on a recent Air Canada flight.

Passengers who were on Air Canada flight 604 on Oct. 15 from Toronto to Halifax may have been exposed to the virus. It left Toronto at 8 a.m.

Those in rows 21 to 27 in seats D, E and F are more likely to have had close contact. The passengers in these listed seats on this flight have been asked to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice.

Anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Oct. 29. Those who were on the flight but not in the listed seats are still asked to monitor for symptoms and call 811 if symptoms develop.

Third possible flight exposure this week

This is the third possible plane exposure reported in recent days. Earlier this week, the health authority said two Air Canada flights from Toronto to Halifax on Oct.12 had possible COVID-19 exposures.

There was also a warning about a possible exposure in a cab from the Halifax airport to a residence in Halifax on Oct. 12 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Two travel-related cases were also announced Saturday, and were connected to the Oct. 12 flights.

A provincial spokesperson said Sunday's two new cases are connected to the recent exposure notices, but did not specify which ones.

Nova Scotia has had 104,830 negative test results, 1,097 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since the pandemic began. No one is currently in hospital.

The government has extended the province's state of emergency. The order takes effect Sunday at noon and extends to Nov. 1.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported five new cases Sunday. It has 104 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Sunday and has 11 active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases Friday. It has two active cases.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms should visit the COVID-19 self-assessment website or call 811:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the website or call 811:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.



