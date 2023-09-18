Nova Scotia reports 2 deaths in latest COVID-19 monthly summary

Nova Scotia reported an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive PCR tests in August compared to the previous month in its latest summary released Friday.

According to the report, there were 440 PCR positive cases, 38 hospitalizations and two deaths in August.

There have been 893 COVID-19 deaths in the province since March 2020.

The province says Nova Scotians 70 and over are 30 times more likely to have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 compared to people in the 18-to-49 age group. It said they are 20 times more likely to die than people aged 50-69.

The report said people who are unvaccinated or have not completed their primary series of vaccinations were hospitalized and died at twice the rate of those who received a booster within 168 days.

MORE TOP STORIES