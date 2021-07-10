Nova Scotia announces next step in plan to boost renewable energy production
Rankin government continues slew of funding announcements
The government of Nova Scotia has made another funding announcement, this time focused on new renewable energy targets.
The province will be issuing a request for proposals to find ways to supply another 10 per cent of the province's electricity from renewable energy, including wind and solar.
Speaking at the Verschuren Centre in Sydney on Saturday, Premier Iain Rankin said requests for proposals would be issued for projects to generate 350 megawatts from renewable sources.
If achieved, the energy generated would reduce the province's greenhouse gas emissions by more than one million tonnes a year, according to a new release from the province..
The premier wants 80 per cent of the province's energy generation to come from renewable sources by 2030.
