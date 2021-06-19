Nova Scotia permanently removes travel fees from all provincial ferries

Nova Scotia has permanently removed the travel fees for all provincial ferries after they were suspended last March due to the pandemic.

The province said the change will make transportation more affordable and accessible to Nova Scotians.

"Our seven ferry services are an integral part of the provincial transportation network and pick up where the highway leaves off," Premier Rankin said in a news release Saturday.

"The permanent elimination of ferry fees will reduce the financial burden on local residents and visitors."

There are seven provincial ferries in Nova Scotia:

LaHave in Lunenburg County.

Country Harbour in Guysborough County.

Little Narrows in Victoria County.

Englishtown in Victoria County.

Tancook Islands in Lunenburg County.

Petit Passage in Digby County.

Grand Passage in Digby County.

Ferry fees ranged from $7 for cars and light trucks to $10 for commercial trucks.

There are usually about one million ferry passengers per year, which totals about $1.3 million in fees.

The operating cost for provincial ferries is about $10.7 million a year.

