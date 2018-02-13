All Nova Scotia students to return to school in September

All Nova Scotia students and teachers will return to the classroom on Sept. 8, with contingency plans in place should there be a new flareup of COVID-19.

Education Minister Zach Churchill released his government's back-to-school plan on Wednesday.

It will begin with a 100 per cent return to learning as usual, including for pre-primary, with increased health and safety protocols, enhanced cleaning of schools and buses and more spacing between students.

"Children need safe and supportive learning environments and that means being back in school with their peers," Churchill said in a news release.

Only students and staff will be allowed in schools. Handwashing and self-screening will be required as people enter buildings, and anyone who feels ill will be isolated, masked and sent home.

There will be no sharing of supplies or food, and teachers are being encouraged to move classes outside if possible. Students will eat lunch at their desks and cafeteria services will be delivered to them.

All students and drivers will be required to wear masks when travelling on buses, and masks will be required in the hallways and other common areas of high schools. Education Department officials say masks will be provided for students who do not have their own.

The government said all learning supports will be in place as usual, with additional targeted support for Black and First Nations students. Additional support staff will be hired to meet student needs.

"Our current epidemiology shows that virus activity remains low in the province and education leaders have developed a plan with appropriate public health measures for returning to the classroom," Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

"I'm comfortable with our schools reopening and my public health team and I will continue to work with education leaders to keep our students, teachers and other school staff safe."

Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill. (Canadian Press)

The government also released details about what will happen should blended learning be required, or a return to full learning from home.

In the case of blended learning, students in grades primary to 8 would continue attending school, with smaller class sizes and students in bubbles as much as possible with their classmates and teacher. To make that work, some students could be moved into middle schools or high schools. Education Department officials say all regional centres of education have mapped out space to accommodate additional distancing requirement and that space exists.

Students in grades 9-12 would do most learning from home and any hands-on learning would happen in schools on a modified schedule. Students on individualized program plans may attend school depending on their needs and all staff would work from schools.

New technology

To help address shortcomings identified in learning from home this past spring, the province has spent $4 million on 14,000 computers to be made available to any students without consistent access to devices. Students without access to high-speed internet would receive assignments either via the telephone or a USB thumb drive.

Even if learning moves to a blended model, student support services will remain in schools. In the case of all home learning, services will be available online or at a student's home, in some cases.

While schools operate as usual, clubs will resume with some modifications and some, but not all, sports will return. Schools will share schedules and plans with families in the fall when classes resume. Assemblies and parent-teacher and curriculum nights will be held remotely.

During online learning, there would be clear expectations for teachers and students related to learning, and teachers will deliver a mix of self-directed learning and real-time instruction.

Grades, marks and report cards will be issued as usual. Provincial Grade 10 exams will take place in math, French and English.

In a news release, Dr. Andrew Lynk, the chief of pediatrics at the IWK Health Centre, said he and his colleagues agree with the government's plan "because the best place for our children and youth is in school, where they can receive enhanced learning, mental, social and physical well-being, and school support services such as breakfast programs."

