N.S. reports 27 COVID-19 deaths in October

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 epidemiological summary for October 2022 showed cases and hospitalizations increased and deaths decreased compared with September.

There were 4,969 positive PCR results, 234 hospitalizations and 27 deaths in October. In September, there were 4,664 positive PCR results, 206 hospitalizations and 36 deaths.

All 27 deaths in October were people 70 or older and 12 of them were living in a long-term care facility.

A chart comparing Nova Scotia's COVID-19 data from October 2022 to September 2022. (novascotia.ca)

The summary said age and lack of vaccination "continues to be associated with severe outcomes."

Nova Scotians 70 and older have been hospitalized at almost 17 times the rate of those 18 to 49, according to the summary. The rate of death for Nova Scotians 70 and older is 224 times higher compared to those under 50.

The summary said unvaccinated Nova Scotians were hospitalized and died at almost three times the rate of those with three or more doses.

The province previously reported the number of deaths in September was 14.

A spokesperson for Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness told CBC News in an email the reason behind the change in numbers is a "lag in reporting a death as it does not always appear immediately in the data system due to reviews, and investigations as appropriate, by a medical officer of health."

"The number of deaths will change as public health surveillance receives confirmation of death investigations, and this typically impacts the more recent months."

1 in 40 Nova Scotians estimated infected

COVID-19 Resources Canada, a group that receives funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada for its work, is using modelling to help members of the public better understand the COVID-19 situation.

In its latest update on Nov. 11, the group noted Nova Scotia's hazard rate for COVID-19 is severe. It also estimated about one in every 40 people in Nova Scotia are infected.

Data for the hazard rate is based on wastewater testing, hospitalizations, COVID-19 deaths, the positivity rate and estimated daily cases.

COVID-19 Resources Canada suggested people keep up to date with their vaccinations, wear N95-type masks, avoid indoor social gatherings and avoid crowded non-essential places.

NS COVID Hazard: SEVERE<br><br>🟠~1 in every 40 people currently infected<br>🟠~15-21K infections this week<br>🟠Infections, long COVID: SEVERE (~9x higher than pandemic low point)<br>🟠Hospitalizations: VERY HIGH (~8X higher than low point)<br>🟠Deaths: VERY HIGH (~7x higher than low point) <a href="https://t.co/Ln2sQtQ8Kn">pic.twitter.com/Ln2sQtQ8Kn</a> —@MoriartyLab

MORE TOP STORIES