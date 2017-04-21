Recreation centres slowly reopen, but with lots of restrictions

Recreational facilities across Nova Scotia are cautiously reopening after shutting down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centennial Arena in Halifax began booking ice time on June 15, with a 10-person limit and no access to dressing rooms or showers.

"You come in your gear, you put [on] your skates, no body contact, they have to stay six feet apart on the ice," said Stuart Poteri, who operates the rink. "Everybody is doing exactly what we say and leaving with big smiles on their face."

The Queens Place Emera Centre in Liverpool reopened on Monday to those who were current members or had purchased punch cards at the time of the shutdown. People will have to make appointments to use the gym equipment or indoor track.

"We have a 15-person maximum and everything is spaced with physical distancing in mind," said Meaghan Roberts, the director of recreation for the Region of Queens. "Change rooms are available but our showers are closed for the time being."

Roberts said the facility expects to move into Phase 2 of its reopening plan after a couple of weeks. That's when fitness classes will be offered once again. In Phase 3, the ice surface will be reinstalled, probably in early September.

The gymnasium at the Zatzman Sportsplex in Dartmouth is reopening, but by appointment only. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Both Cole Harbour Place and the Zatzman Sportsplex are reopening on Wednesday.

At the Sportsplex, the track, the fitness centre, the squash and racquetball courts and the gymnasium for family times are open by appointment only.

The pool, arena and child-minding service are not available yet, and while washrooms are open, the locker rooms are not. Everyone is expected to show up already dressed for a chosen activity.

The first two weeks are free and are for people who were members before the closure. Sportsplex officials said since services are limited, no one's membership payments will be restarted until September at the earliest.

After July 6, there will be a fee charged for each activity: $5 for the general public, $3 for those with memberships.

At Cole Harbour, the conditions and restrictions are similar. It has a time for seniors and people who are immunocompromised between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Water fountains are closed, along with the aquatic centre and the free-weight room. Only one person is allowed on the elevator.

