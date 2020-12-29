Nova Scotia approves record number of newcomers in 2020

Nova Scotia approved a record number of newcomers in 2020 and the population reached an all-time high, according to a news release sent out by the province on Tuesday.

Nova Scotia accepted 3,517 newcomer applications this year, exceeding its allocation amount by 225.

The province says it focused on those who work in essential services, including health care and transportation, as well as people already living in Canada. Twenty-one physicians have also arrived since March.

Many of those who have been approved will arrive over the next few years as travel and border restrictions ease and they are processed through the federal government.

The immigration department said it hopes this will set the stage for population growth and economic recovery in the future.



"While the pandemic has been a challenge, particularly with its impact on the mobility of immigrants, the office of immigration has continued to process applications and focus on essential services," Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab said in the release.

"Immigration will play an important role in our economy as we recover from this pandemic. We will continue to work with our stakeholders to identify labour needs in key essential service sectors and employers who need specialized skills and talent to create economic growth."

Population growth overall

The province's population reached an all-time high of 979,351 in July.

As of Oct. 31, 3,010 permanent residents arrived in the province during 2020, down from the previous year because of the pandemic.

This year, more than a thousand international students have also been approved to continue living in Nova Scotia after their studies.

