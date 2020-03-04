'We have to be prepared:' Surge in need for mental health supports anticipated

Lost jobs, risky jobs, isolation, family demands, sickness, fear, fatigue — the list of possible stressors during the COVID-19 pandemic is long, and it means even those who maintain their physical health are at risk of experiencing mental illness.

But, according to Pamela Magee, early community support can lessen that risk.

Magee is the executive director of the Nova Scotia branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association , which has seen a surge in calls since the coronavirus arrived in the province last month.

Staff with the charitable organization used to receive about 25 calls a day. Now, it is fielding about 700 daily requests for mental health support.

Many of the callers are otherwise healthy, without a history of mental illness, Magee said in an interview.

But in times of upheaval and uncertainty, such as the current coronavirus outbreak, Magee said "it's not uncommon for people that are healthy to experience impacts on their mental health and well-being."

Fundraising to meet demand

The CMHA, which operates on grants and donations, has launched a fundraising campaign to help it match the growing demand. Magee said she hopes to increase staffing and find new ways to reach people from the most vulnerable and marginalized communities.

"There's a whole group of Nova Scotians that don't have access to internet, that don't have access to computers or phones, so they're totally isolated, they're totally disconnected from the way we've evolved to function during COVID."

The CMHA doesn't offer clinical support, but does guide people to the public health-care system if they need clinical intervention.

Of the thousands of people who have reached out to the CMHA during the pandemic, Magee said only about one per cent have needed clinical care.

Magee said she hopes to keep that number low to prevent strain on the public health-care system.

"If we can keep people grounded, if we can keep them healthy and give them self-care tips and tools and supports and means to connect with others and become part of a larger community — engaging and even discussing how they're feeling and talking through what can help is a great support."

Health authority bolstering mental health resources

Demand for mental health support from Nova Scotia's public health-care system has not spiked to the degree it has for the CMHA, but health officials are preparing for that to change.

Samantha Hodder is the senior director of mental health and addictions services at the Nova Scotia Health Authority. (Craig Paisley/CBC )

Samantha Hodder, senior director of mental health and addictions services at the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said there's been a small increase in calls to the provincial mental health crisis line, but there have been fewer people both waiting for outpatient mental health care and being admitted to psychiatric wards.

Still, Hodder said she recognizes that mental health and addiction services are "vital" during the pandemic and she's been bolstering resources for a potential influx.

In the past two weeks, Hodder's department has launched three new online resources — an interactive self-help tool , a mindfulness app , and a guided program for coping with anxiety and depression — and equipped about 200 clinicians to provide mental health services by phone.

Mental health effects likely to worsen

"I think people are managing under very novel circumstances, but the effects on people of sustained isolation I think are likely to create, as times goes by, more and more problems," said Dr. Andrew Harris, senior medical director of mental health and addiction services at the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

"And hopefully we don't, but if we get deeper into this then people will be experiencing potentially losses of members of the family or members of their community, and those types of things can be traumatic, particularly to people who are vulnerable."

Harris said the effects of that trauma could continue longer than the outbreak of the virus itself.

He and Hodder both noted that the psychological burden on essential service workers — many of whom are currently working long hours and risking personal exposure to the virus — is yet to be determined.

"We have to be prepared," said Hodder, "and think ahead in relation to how to support and help those providers, those front-line workers to be able to cope with the change and the uncertainty that comes along with that.

"That is something that we're talking about, and thinking about how we can plan for that group."

Anyone in Nova Scotia can self-refer to mental health and addictions services by calling 1-855-922-1122, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The provincial Mental Health Crisis Line is available 24/7 for anyone who is experiencing, or anyone who is concerned about someone who is experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis. The toll-free number is 1-888-429-8167.

MORE TOP STORIES