New commanding officer appointed for RCMP in Nova Scotia

RCMP in Nova Scotia have a new commanding officer.

The appointment of Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley was announced in a news release on Monday which outlined his 34-year career with the national police force. Daley worked 29 of those years in the Maritimes.

"His career has included postings in general duty, federal policing and criminal operations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and at Ottawa's National Headquarters," says the news release.

"He served as a general duty investigator from 1989 to 1995 at the New Minas Detachment, as operations officer in Halifax District from 2011 until 2013, and as the Nova Scotia RCMP's administration and personnel officer from 2013 to 2017."

Daley takes over from Assistant Commissioner John Ferguson, who served as the interim commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP from June to October.

