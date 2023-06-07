Nova Scotia RCMP hires 11 experienced officers

Eleven experienced police officers have joined the Nova Scotia RCMP as the force looks to hire more people.

In a news release on Tuesday, the RCMP said a ceremony was held for the officers on Friday.

"The newly hired officers bring with them a wealth of policing knowledge, skill and experience," Assistant Commissioner Dennis Daley, commanding officer of the Nova Scotia RCMP, said in the news release.

Seven of the officers will be working in general duty policing and four will work in in "specialized positions."

The RCMP is actively looking to hire more people.

In May, a report shared with the CBC described the RCMP's recruitment situation as a crisis. It recommended an overhaul of what cadets are taught to keep pace with modern policing.

