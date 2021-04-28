RCMP warn of new sextortion tactic being used in Nova Scotia

RCMP are warning the public about the emergence of a new sextortion tactic that's lately been used against youth in Nova Scotia.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they've received reports of scammers superimposing an image of a victim's face over a video or photo so it appears the person is nude or engaging in sexual acts.

What follows are threats to the victim of sharing the doctored images with friends and family, unless the victim sends money or gift cards.

In some instances, police said, scammers may contact the victim's family or friends via social media to show that they can follow through on the threat. They may also create fake social media accounts in the victim's name, or use photo filters to make themselves look younger.

Police said the recent reports were targeted at youth but adults are not immune.

Police suggest the following to avoid falling victim to this type of scam:

Never answer video calls from people you don't know.

If you mistakenly connect with someone you don't know over live stream, immediately hang up.

Always answer video calls with the camera turned off until you know the identity of the person calling.

Anyone who finds themselves targeted should immediately stop communicating with the suspected scammer and report it to police. Child exploitation can be reported online at www.cybertip.ca.

Police said victims should not comply with threats, and should keep records of any correspondence with the perpetrator.

MORE TOP STORIES