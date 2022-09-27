Multiple cats killed in the Debert area, Nova Scotia RCMP turn to public for tips

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating the killing of three cats in the Debert area in the central part of the province.

According to a news release, the cats all disappeared from their homes between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17.

Their bodies were found a couple of days ago and RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said it appears all three had been shot.

Marshall said police are hoping the public can help fill in some of the blanks in their investigation.

"If there's anybody in the area that has experienced something similar and didn't think to report it to the police, you know, sometimes people don't, we would just ask that you do call in to Colchester County District RCMP and advise them that you've had a pet that suffered a fate and provide them with whatever information that you have so we can try to advance our investigation," Marshall said.

