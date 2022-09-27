Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Multiple cats killed in the Debert area, Nova Scotia RCMP turn to public for tips

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating the killing of three cats in the Debert area.

Police say 3 cats appear to have been shot

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
The silhouette of a small cat is seen as it stands in a windowsill.
Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for tips after three cats were killed in the Debert area. Police say it appears the cats were shot. (Tompel/Shutterstock)

RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating the killing of three cats in the Debert area in the central part of the province.

According to a news release, the cats all disappeared from their homes between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17.

Their bodies were found a couple of days ago and RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said it appears all three had been shot.

Marshall said police are hoping the public can help fill in some of the blanks in their investigation.

"If there's anybody in the area that has experienced something similar and didn't think to report it to the police, you know, sometimes people don't, we would just ask that you do call in to Colchester County District RCMP and advise them that you've had a pet that suffered a fate and provide them with whatever information that you have so we can try to advance our investigation," Marshall said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Blair Rhodes

Reporter

Blair Rhodes has been a journalist for more than 40 years, the last 31 with CBC. His primary focus is on stories of crime and public safety. He can be reached at blair.rhodes@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now