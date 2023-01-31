Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·Updated

911 service restored across Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia RCMP previously said Tuesday morning 911 lines were experiencing technical difficulties across the province.

RCMP says technical issues disrupted service Tuesday morning

CBC News ·
Nova Scotia RCMP says it was experiencing 911 technical difficulties across the province early Tuesday. (NabuPhotoBank/Shutterstock)

Bell Aliant says 911 service has been restored across Nova Scotia after a disruption Tuesday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP had said 911 lines were experiencing technical difficulties across the province.

Service was also interrupted for some areas in New Brunswick and P.E.I.

In an email to CBC News, Bell Aliant said the disruption only affected landlines and people could still call 911 from wireless devices.

RCMP had directed people to contact local emergency services such as police, fire and other services directly. 

Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office sent out an emergency alert directing people in different parts of the province to the proper emergency numbers if needed.

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now