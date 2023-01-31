911 service restored across Nova Scotia

Bell Aliant says 911 service has been restored across Nova Scotia after a disruption Tuesday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP had said 911 lines were experiencing technical difficulties across the province.

Service was also interrupted for some areas in New Brunswick and P.E.I.

In an email to CBC News, Bell Aliant said the disruption only affected landlines and people could still call 911 from wireless devices.

RCMP had directed people to contact local emergency services such as police, fire and other services directly.

Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office sent out an emergency alert directing people in different parts of the province to the proper emergency numbers if needed.

Bell has confirmed that 911 service has been restored in Nova Scotia. Please resume calling 911 if you require emergency assistance. Do not call to test the system. —@nsemo

