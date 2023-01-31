911 service restored across Nova Scotia

Bell Aliant says 911 service has been restored across Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia RCMP previously said Tuesday morning 911 lines were experiencing technical difficulties across the province.

The service had already been restored to some areas in New Brunswick and P.E.I.

N.S. RCMP had directed people on social media to contact local emergency services such as police, fire and other services directly.

Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office sent out an emergency alert directing people in different parts of the province to the proper emergency numbers if needed.

Bell has confirmed that 911 service has been restored in Nova Scotia. Please resume calling 911 if you require emergency assistance. Do not call to test the system. —@nsemo

