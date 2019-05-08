Nova Scotia RCMP officer tests positive for COVID-19

A front-line RCMP member in Nova Scotia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to police.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesperson for the Nova Scotia RCMP, said the person got a positive result late Saturday after an asymptomatic test within the last few days. Police are not releasing the member's gender.

The general duty front-line officer in Halifax District is self-isolating at home following the diagnosis.

"This is something that we take seriously," Marshall said Sunday.

"There is certainly a need to know and a transparency that comes with that. We're all in this together to try to keep COVID numbers down."

The Mounties say this is the first positive result for an RCMP member in Nova Scotia who has had contact with the public.

Case not related to front-line work: RCMP

Marshall said there have been at least a couple members who have tested positive in the past, but they wouldn't have dealt with the public.

He said it is not believed the officer picked up the virus while on duty, so it would have been somewhere in the community while off work.

Marshall did not know whether the officer had been at any recent exposure sites.

RCMP say they are following all directives and advice from the Nova Scotia health authority, including disinfecting areas where the officer may have been, and ensuring the officer's co-workers are notified.

They are also working with health investigators to complete contact tracing. Citizens who may have been in contact with the officer will be notified.

Marshall said there were at least "a few" RCMP members who were close contacts and are now self-isolating, but did not have an exact number.

He was also not sure how many citizens were being contacted, since that work is being handled by the health authority and Public Health.

Halifax city police also dealt with cases

All front-line RCMP officers in Nova Scotia have personal protective equipment and are using it when responding to calls that may involve possible exposure to COVID-19, the release states.

In early March, Halifax Regional Police confirmed four officers had tested positive for the virus, and some other officers had to quarantine as a result of contact with them.

After the Halifax Regional Police Association representing the members pushed to get front-line police officers their vaccinations earlier, Public Health moved these officers ahead in the vaccination schedule to the second phase.

Marshall said he's aware that RCMP officers are being vaccinated, but did not have specifics on how many officers have received shots so far.

