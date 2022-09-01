Pictou County RCMP officer charged with assault and choking

An RCMP officer has been charged with one count of assault and one count of choking after an investigation by Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), the province's police watchdog.

Cpl. Mark Kellock, a member of the RCMP Northeast Nova District, is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Sept. 26.

On Feb. 21, 2022, Pictou County District RCMP received a complaint of excessive use of force by an on-duty officer.

SiRT was contacted by the RCMP to conduct an independent investigation.

Kellock was charged on Aug. 31.

"These criminal charges are alarming and we take these incidents seriously," Northeast Nova District policing officer Insp. Matco Sirotic said in a statement.

"His duty status is under review pending an internal code of conduct investigation and the court process."

Kellock, who has been an officer with the RCMP for 29 years, is currently on administrative duties, according to RCMP.

