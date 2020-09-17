Nova Scotia RCMP officer charged with uttering threats

A Cape Breton RCMP officer has been charged for uttering threats at his spouse, according to Nova Scotia's police watchdog.

In a report from July 5 released on Thursday, the Serious Incident Response Team said staff Sgt. Nelson Salter was charged on July 13.

The charge stems from an incident on July 3. The report said the accused was watching television "in an intoxicated state" when his spouse asked him to lower the volume or go to the basement.

It said when he refused to lower the volume, his partner grabbed the remote from his hand. The report said "a struggle ensued" and "words were exchanged." It did not elaborate on what exactly was done or said.

The spouse called a friend who came to the home and was told what had happened. The friend relayed this information to the accused's superior.

The report said Salter's whereabouts were unknown between July 4 and July 9. On July 9, he was taken into custody and charged.

The matter was in Sydney provincial court Thursday, but it was adjourned until Oct. 14 for the election and plea.

The report said no further details will be released as the matter is before the courts.

