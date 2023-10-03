Nova Scotia RCMP launch crime-reporting website

Nova Scotia RMCP have launched a website where people can now report non-violent crimes in areas of RCMP jurisdiction.

Types of crimes that could be reported on this site include:

Mischief/damage to property or vehicle (under $5,000).

Hit-and-run of an unoccupied vehicle/property (under $5,000).

Theft under $5,000 (including bicycles and theft from vehicles).

Lost property (including licence plates and registration tags).

Once a report is submitted, a confirmation with an incident number will be emailed. A police officer would then follow up within five business days later.

RCMP said the site will help reduce non-emergency calls to their operation communications centre. They also said online reporting eliminates the need to call or visit a detachment in person.

Police estimate the online reporting process would take around 15 minutes.

But police said anyone needing immediate help should call 911 or their local RCMP detachment. They noted police do not accept reports of crime on social media or via email.

The new website does not serve Halifax because Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police have their own online crime reporting website.

