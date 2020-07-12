Man, 21, seriously injured in single-car crash in Inverness County

A 21-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after single-car crash early Sunday in Inverness County.

In a news release sent Sunday afternoon, RCMP said emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 19 in Glenville, N.S., around 1:15 a.m.

RCMP say a small SUV appeared to have rolled off the highway and over an embankment, and landed upright.

The driver, a man from Port Hood, N.S., was the only occupant, police say, and "had to be extracted from the vehicle" before being sent to hospital.

Inverness RCMP are investigating.

