RCMP close Highway 101 at Berwick for 'unfolding situation'
Nova Scotia RCMP have closed Highway 101 at Exit 14 in Berwick this morning due to "unfolding situation."
Berwick school also closed Tuesday
Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 1.
RCMP have not released any details about the incident that is taking place.
Somerset and District School in Berwick was closed today as well.
Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education did not provide a reason for the cancellation.