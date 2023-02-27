Nova Scotia RCMP officers to test body-worn cameras

Some RCMP officers in Nova Scotia will start wearing body-worn cameras next week as part of a national field test of the devices.

Sixty officers from seven detachments across the province including Chester, Digby, New Minas, North Sydney, Pictou, Stellarton and Yarmouth rural, will be testing the technology.

The cameras will record audio and video, which will be uploaded and stored in digital files, according to a news release by the RCMP on Thursday.

If the field tests are deemed a success in Nova Scotia — and in Nunavut and Alberta, where testing is also taking place — body-worn cameras and the digital storage system will become a national standard for all general duty frontline RCMP officers in Canada. The RCMP says the national rollout would take approximately 12 to 18 months.

Chief Supt. Sue Black of the Nova Scotia RCMP. (Dan Jardine/CBC)

Chief Supt. Sue Black of the Nova Scotia RCMP says this project is a result of "public calls for increased accountability and transparency in policing."

"There are many positives to [body-worn cameras]," said Black. "Not only for the accountability and transparency, but it also gives us insight, and the public as well, into officer behaviour, performance, conduct."

Black says having audio and video recordings will help resolve public complaints more quickly.

Privacy concerns

The National Police Federation (NPF), which represents RCMP officers across the country, released a statement in January 2021 that acknowledged the benefits of body-worn cameras, but expressed concerns about privacy.

"We are also aware of very real privacy issues at play and want to be sure that this new tool won't encumber our members, interfere with their core police work, or compromise their safety in any way," said federation president Brian Sauvé in the release.

File photo of a body camera mounted in the centre of a police officer's chest. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Fabrice de Dongo, spokesperson for the federation, told the CBC on Thursday that matters of privacy remain a top concern.

Another concern is that "thorough policies and training, developed in consultation with the NPF, are put in place that clearly define when the devices may or must be activated, and why," de Dongo told the CBC.

Black said officers are expected to turn the cameras on when they reach their destination on a call.

"Seat belt off, camera on," she said

"On arriving to a scene, that's when the recording will start, and it will conclude when the police officer feels that the highest-risk portion, when it comes to officer conduct and use of force, will have concluded," said Black.

She says this policy was made in consultation with communities across Canada, and across Nova Scotia, too.

In terms of privacy, a very limited number of people will have access to recorded video, and it will be stored in a "central repository that is very highlight managed," according to Black.

Black says she talked to the officers who will be using the devices on Thursday and the feedback has been "very positive" so far.

