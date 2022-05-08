RCMP urge off-road vehicle users to drive safely after several crashes Saturday

Nova Scotia RCMP are urging off-road vehicle users to slow down and drive safely after the force responded to a dirt bike crash and three ATV crashes on Saturday.

One of the crashes resulted in a passenger being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement, RCMP say Kings District RCMP responded to a 911 call at 1:58 p.m. AT Saturday about a single-vehicle collision involving a side-by-side ATV.

Police say the female passenger was airlifted to hospital, while the injured male driver was taken to Halifax by ambulance. The extent of his injuries isn't known.

At 4:04 p.m., East Hants District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV.

Because of the location of the crash, the driver had to be taken by the Kennetcook Fire Department to meet with paramedics. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

At 5:10 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV. The driver and passenger were assessed by paramedics and are believed to have minor injuries.

"With Sunday's weather forecasted to be another sunny day, the Nova Scotia RCMP are asking off road enthusiasts to slow down, drive safely, and enjoy your off road activities in a safe and respectful manner," the force said in a statement.

The news release also noted that at 3:36 p.m. Saturday, Annapolis District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a dirt bike. The driver was taken to hospital by paramedics and is expected to survive.

Last month, an open letter signed by 15 doctors in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick said ATV injuries were the No. 1 trauma-related reason for admission to the Maritime's only pediatric intensive care unit last year at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

A CBC News investigation in 2018 found that 178 people in Atlantic Canada were killed on ATVs or snowmobiles since 2012. It found that in most cases, victims were middle-aged men.

