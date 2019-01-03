Nova Scotia RCMP arrest man after shots fired south of New Glasgow

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested one man and are searching for two other suspects in connection with reports of shots fired on East River East Side Road in Churchville, a community south of New Glasgow.

Police were called to the scene early Thursday morning. In a series of tweets, RCMP said no one was injured and they do not believe it is a random act. They also said they did not believe there was any risk to public safety.

In an earlier tweet, RCMP asked people to avoid the area.