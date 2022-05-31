Nova Scotia raises film fund cap to $10M

Nova Scotia is more than doubling its film fund cap in hopes of making it easier for larger productions to shoot movies in the province.

The province said Tuesday in a news release it has increased the cap to $10 million from $4 million, effective immediately.

The government also announced it will invest an extra $16.4 million in the Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund above the annual budget of $25 million, bringing the fund's total to $41.4 million for 2022-23.

So far, 75 film fund applications have been approved for 2022 to 2023.

Applicants can apply for a grant of between 25 and 32 per cent of their eligible Nova Scotia costs.

