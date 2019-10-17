Rainfall, wind warnings in effect for most of Nova Scotia

Special weather statements are in effect for the entire province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, with heavy rainfall and high winds expected to sweep through the province this evening and into Monday.

Periods of rain will start over western Nova Scotia and spread eastward overnight, according to Environment Canada.

A total of 25-60 millimetres is expected in areas where rainfall warnings are in effect, which is all but four counties along the Northumberland Strait.

As the precipitation moves through, brief periods of snow, ice pellets or freezing rain are possible in northern and eastern parts of the province.

Rainfall and wind warnings are in effect, in red, for most of the province. (Environment Canada)

Antigonish County, Pictou County, Colchester County North, Cumberland County North and Cobequid Pass have special weather statements in effect for significant rainfall and wind. The rainfall could exceed 20 millimetres.

The weather agency is advising that water levels will be higher than normal and pounding surf may occur at high tide along the Atlantic coast on Monday morning, while heavy downpours can cause flash floods and pooling water on roads.

Wind warnings are also in effect for Halifax and Guysborough counties and Cape Breton Island, with southeast winds expected at 90 km/h overnight and into tomorrow.

Les Suêtes wind warning, with maximum wind gusts up to 140 km/h, is in effect for northern Inverness County.

