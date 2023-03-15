Storm continues to dump rain, snow across much of N.S.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements remain in effect across most of Nova Scotia as a messy mix of weather continues to batter the province.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the conditions will become more variable moving into Thursday.

Much of northern, central and western Nova Scotia is still under special weather statements from Environment Canada, with periods of rain expected to become snow on Wednesday evening.

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected across the bulk of Nova Scotia, along with up to 25 millimetres of rainfall.

"This band is then expected to change back to snow this evening and could give accumulations up to 10 cm before ending early Thursday morning," the department said.

Mix of rain and snow

Meanwhile, up to 40 centimetres of snow, along with freezing rain, is expected in some parts of Cape Breton between Wednesday and Thursday.

"The rain will be heavy at times in Nova Scotia as the snow will continue in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island," Simpkin said. "Cape Breton will be the transition today. In the north, snow and in the west, a rain-snow mix."

Come Thursday, CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the snowfall outlook across the region and the province will vary, with 'the heaviest snow falling in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, through to Cape Breton.' (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

The Halifax Regional Municipality is enforcing an overnight winter parking ban in Zone 2 from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday to allow crews to clean streets and sidewalks.

The ban covers the area outside of the Halifax peninsula and downtown Dartmouth within Highway 111 and some surrounding areas within the HRM.

Simpkin said winds are strong, especially in the eastern part of the province. A Les Suêtes wind warning for northern Inverness County said to expect gusts of up to 140 kilometres an hour. Environment Canada said there is a significant risk of damaging winds, and motorists may need to adjust their driving to the road conditions.

Come Thursday, Simpkin said the snowfall outlook across the region and the province will vary, with "the heaviest snow falling in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, through to Cape Breton, with the least amount in northwest New Brunswick and the south and western shores of Nova Scotia."

