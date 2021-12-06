More rainfall on the way for parts of Nova Scotia

For a third week in a row, parts of Nova Scotia are under rainfall warnings.

According to Environment Canada, Halifax County, Guysborough County, Richmond County, the Sydney area and Cape Breton County can expect 30 millimetres to 50 millimetres beginning near noon Monday and continuing into Tuesday morning as a large low pressure system moves east.

The rain is expected to end near noon Tuesday in Cape Breton.

This is the third week in a row that heavy rainfall has prompted warnings from the national weather service.

Last week, a storm battered parts of northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton with more than 100 millimetres of rain and winds gusting as high as 140 km/h.

Areas of the Cape Breton Highlands received more than 200 millimetres of rain over the course of three days. On Monday, another storm brought 50 millimetres to already soaked parts of Cape Breton, hampering some of the recovery efforts from the previous storm.

Wind warnings

Meanwhile, Inverness County-Mabou and north is under a Les Suêtes wind warning with gusts as high as 140 km/h expected.

Cumberland County is also under a wind warning with southwest winds gusting over 100 km/h this evening and overnight.

Other counties along the Atlantic Coast from Yarmouth to Lunenburg County are under a special weather statement with 25 millimetres to 45 millimetres of rain expected to begin near noon Monday and last through Tuesday morning.

