Another storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds and flash freeze to Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has all of Nova Scotia under weather warnings as another storm is set to bring heavy rain, high winds and a flash freeze to the province over the next day or so.

The national weather service is expecting between 25 millimetres and 60 millimetres to fall across the province through Friday. Higher amounts are possible in localized areas.

Showers are expected to start early Thursday afternoon in the north and then later in the afternoon for the south.

The rain will get heavier through the evening and overnight into Friday. CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said Nova Scotia will get 5-15 millimetres of rain by midnight Thursday with the rest of the rain expected after that.

The rain will taper to flurries or ice pellets Friday afternoon and end in the evening. There is a risk of a brief period of freezing rain during the changeover.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," said Environment Canada in a statement.

High winds could mean power outages

In addition to the heavy rain, high winds with maximum gusts of 90 km/h, but 110 km/h over exposed areas, bring the possibility of power outages overnight Thursday and into Friday.

The winds are expected to quiet down Friday afternoon.

Friday afternoon, the temperature will drop quickly from near 11 C to –4 C as a cold front moves north to south.

The flash freeze will leave surfaces such as roads, highways, walkways and parking lots icy and will likely make for a slippery commute Friday evening.

