Heavy rain, strong winds and flash freeze on the way for Nova Scotia
Province under special weather statement, wind warnings for Cumberland County
All of Nova Scotia is under a special weather statement as yet another storm is set to hit the Maritimes late Thursday.
Environment Canada said the province can expect rainfall amounts of between 25 mm and 50 mm, with higher amounts possible in some spots.
CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the rain hitting the frozen ground could cause icy road conditions and localized flooding, especially where drains are covered in ice.
The rain is expected to begin Thursday night and last through Friday morning before another cold front moves in.
Environment Canada also has Cumberland Country under wind warnings, with gusts as high as 80 to 100 km/h starting Thursday afternoon and lasting into Friday.
Strong southwesterly winds are expected for the rest of Nova Scotia, intensifying Thursday night and into Friday, which could lead to power outages.
The national weather service said the temperatures will plunge once again Friday afternoon as a cold front passes through from west to east, bringing the possibility of freezing rain before transitioning to flurries.
