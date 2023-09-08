New Lunenburg radio licence might be the last in years as Ottawa renews broadcasting rules

Scott Clements's dream of owning a radio station is finally coming true.

"No one prepares you to get your lifelong dream," said the Hubbards, N.S., resident.

On Aug. 29, he learned that the CRTC had approved his licence to run an FM radio station in Lunenburg, but it might be the last new licence approved for years.

That's because the CRTC, which regulates Canada's broadcasting system, announced over the summer it is deferring new applications for traditional radio licences for about two years as it updates rules to implement the Online Streaming Act. The act became law in April and the government calls it the first major reform of the Broadcasting Act since 1991.

The CRTC mandates that radio stations have to air local programming, like weather, news, sports and events. And its updated regulations will cover online audio and audiovisual content.

Clements plans to have his FM station on the air by mid-2024, featuring rock music along with at least two hours of Lunenburg-focused programming every week, including 40 minutes of local news, as promised in his application filed in 2021.

Until then Lunenburg residents have access to two local stations, CJHK-FM and CKBW-FM, both based in nearby Bridgewater.

Power of radio

Clements, who has 21 years of broadcast experience, says he and his wife listened intently to the radio during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic to hear the latest news. He was intrigued by how different broadcasters presented information to different communities.

"It reminded me of the power of local radio, because not every town, not every county is the same," he said.

Ed Halverson, a Lunenburg town councillor and journalist, said radio stations are critical, especially in smaller communities.

"The fact that we've got a radio station coming to Lunenburg that's going to be focused on the town and on the nearby region, I think it's going to be a huge asset," he said.

Clements said he's a little disappointed that the CRTC can't modernize the broadcast system while processing new licence applications.

"I can only imagine the thing that is better than having one radio station would be having two radio stations," he said.

According to a spokesperson for the CRTC, some applications that have already been submitted will be processed and others will be put on hold.

MORE TOP STORIES