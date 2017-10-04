Public-private partnership for N.S. hospital project 'appropriate,' says AG

Nova Scotia's auditor general says the government's decision to use a public-private partnership for a $2-billion hospital redevelopment was "reasonable and appropriate."

The latest audit by Michael Pickup, released Tuesday, looked at the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary and the construction of a new outpatient clinic in Bayers Lake, which are two major components of the QEII redevelopment project.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced the decision to use a P3 model for the two projects in the fall of 2018. It would entail a private company designing, building and maintaining the health-care facilities for 30 years before handing ownership back to the province.

Strong oversight needed to mitigate potential P3 risks

Pickup noted in his report that P3 projects can allow governments to offload some of the risk of construction and long-term maintenance, but that benefit can come at a cost.

In a 2010 analysis of P3 schools that were built in Nova Scotia in the 1990s, former auditor general Jacques Lapointe reported that Nova Scotia could have saved $52 million if the schools had been built under a traditional procurement model. Those 39 schools were bought back early from the developer .

Three buildings at Victoria General site are slated to be closed after the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary site, several blocks away. (QEII Health Sciences Centre)

Pickup said strong oversight will be needed to keep the hospital expansion on track and "to ensure the potential value of using a P3 model is realized."

Pickup's report included three recommendations, including creating a series of detailed plans to see the project through to completion and analyzing the impacts of COVID-19. The report says the province accepted the recommendations, and had already started or completed some aspects of them.

Private partners yet to be chosen

Last year, the province approved two companies to bid on the Halifax Infirmary expansion, EllisDon and Plenary PCL; and three companies to bid on the construction of the Bayers Lake outpatient centre — Bird Integrated Health Partners, Community Health Partners and EllisDon.

Pickup said that when bids are in, they should be used to "refresh" the analysis of P3 and ensure it's still the best approach.

According to Pickup's report, the bids for the Bayers Lake facility are already in and the province is supposed to announce the winner this August. Bids for the Halifax Infirmary expansion are due next July, with the winner set to be announced next August.

Pickup noted that until final contracts are reached, the actual cost of the whole redevelopment project, although estimated at $2 billion, remains unknown.

