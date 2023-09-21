Most of Rissers Beach Provincial Park to remain closed following storm damage

Much of Rissers Beach Provincial Park on Nova Scotia's South Shore will remain closed for the rest of the season because of damage caused by post-tropical storm Lee last weekend.

In a news release on Thursday, Nova Scotia Parks said about half of the park's campsites, located in the North Rissers section, will reopen to registered campers at 2 p.m. Friday. The rest of the park will remain closed to allow storm clean-up work.

The day-use beach and trails are closed to camping and public access, the release said.

Remaining reservations will be cancelled, the release said, and refunds will be issued.

The open section of the park will have power and the washroom facility and vault toilets will be open.

The release said water from the washrooms at the North Risser campsite was potable but water from other taps must be boiled before it was safe to drink.

Most of Rissers Beach Provincial Park will remain closed for the rest of the season because of significant storm damage. (Rob Ewert/CBC)

Speaking after cabinet on Thursday, Public Works Minister Kim Maisland said she visited the beach to survey the storm damage.

"It was absolutely devastating to see the damage that was done on Rissers Beach and to talk to people that have camped there for 40 years and just to see the complete devastation," Maisland said.

"The entire beach has changed and it'll never be the same."

Other beaches

According to Nova Scotia Parks, it is continuing to assess storm damage at provincial parks but most have reopened.

It said parks will be reopened once they are deemed safe and urged people to stay out of other South Shore parks that are closed for their own safety.

Queensland Beach Provincial Park sustained significant storm damage and will remain closed until further notice.

Trails at Thomas Raddall Provincial Park are closed, the release said, but people can walk to and on the beach.

The Islands Provincial Park in Shelburne County will reopen on Friday at 2 p.m.

The boardwalks at MacCormacks, Crystal Crescent and Martinique beaches were all damaged but the parks have reopened, the release said.

