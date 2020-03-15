Nova Scotia has three presumptive cases of COVID-19, says province

The Nova Scotia government says there are three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province.

A news release from the provincial government says the cases are all related to travel. It says the individuals have all been notified and are in self-isolation.

These are the first presumptive cases in Nova Scotia.

A presumptive case means the microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax found a positive test result.

That result must still be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. The province has done 415 other tests that were all found to be negative.

Premier Stephen McNeil, Health Minister Randy Delorey and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, will provide an update today at 3 p.m.

The news comes after P.E.I announced its first confirmed case Saturday and Newfoundland announced a presumptive case. New Brunswick has one confirmed and one presumptive case.

