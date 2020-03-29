'We've had it:' Nova Scotia premier shames 'reckless few' for disobeying COVID-19 rules

Police across Nova Scotia will now be ticketing and towing anyone ignoring public health rules, thanks to the "reckless" citizens continuing to put everyone in danger, Premier Stephen McNeil says.

In an update Sunday about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, McNeil said those who are continuing to drive to public parks and trails have left him no other choice but to take things further with police.

"I'm hearing stories of grocery stores packed with people, groups out playing sports — you are the reckless few," McNeil said alongside Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health.

"And not only am I upset, and Dr. Strang is upset, your fellow Nova Scotians are upset with you. We've had it."

A state of emergency has been declared in Nova Scotia, and the province has asked everyone to remain in their own neighbourhoods to encourage physical distancing.

All provincial parks and beaches, as well as municipal trails, beaches and parks, are closed to the public.

Police respond to people at park

People are also not allowed to gather in groups of more than five. However, McNeil said he's seen photos of parking lots full of cars, and some have ignored yellow police tape blocking off beaches and parks.

On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police confirmed they responded to Grahams Grove Park in Dartmouth just before noon about a report of people accessing the area.

Officers spoke to those found in the park and directed them to leave, but only gave a verbal warning and no tickets were issued. Police put up tape up at the entrance of the park.

On Sunday, Cpl. Lisa Croteau of the Nova Scotia RCMP also said they had responded to calls from the public about people gathering on beaches and various spots, but did not know how many. She was not aware of any tickets that had been issued.

McNeil urged everyone to consider the example they're setting for young kids.

Parents are working hard to explain to their children why they can't run across the street to play with their friends, he said, so anyone walking around like everything's normal just adds confusion and creates potential harm for them.

'We want to come out of this'

"And it's just not children — all of us. We want to come out of this. We are tired of being cooped up. But this is not going to end anytime soon if you, the reckless few, continue to break the rules," McNeil said.

McNeil thanked the majority of Nova Scotians who are doing their best to stay home and flatten the curve of the virus.

But, he added, they now have to take things "up a notch" due to the rule-breakers.

The premier has asked Justice Minister Mark Furey to direct law enforcement to "escalate" their efforts from education to enforcement, including ticketing and towing, if necessary.

"I had hoped it wouldn't come to this, that everyone would listen," McNeil said. "But the reckless few, shame on you. If you can't do your part, law enforcement will do it for you."

The province has 122 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, with 4,731 negative test results.

