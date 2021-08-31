Premier, cabinet to be sworn in Tuesday afternoon at Halifax Convention Centre

Premier-designate Tim Houston and his cabinet will be sworn in Tuesday afternoon at a ceremony at the Halifax Convention Centre.

The Progressive Conservatives won a majority government mandate in the Aug. 17 election.

The PCs hold 31 seats, the Liberals 17 and the NDP six. An Independent also holds one seat.

The traditional swearing-in ceremony has been broken into smaller parts for public health reasons. On Monday, the province's 55 MLAs were sworn in during separate ceremonies by party caucus at Province House.

The premier and cabinet will be sworn in Tuesday afternoon by Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc.

CBC will live stream the ceremony on its website and Facebook page at approximately 2:30 p.m. AT.

