Man missing after workplace accident at Nova Scotia Power dam site

An RCMP dive team was expected to resume the search Saturday for a Nova Scotia Power contractor who went missing Friday afternoon while performing surveying work at the Marshall Falls reservoir in Sheet Harbour.

John Lowe, district chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said they were called at 1:30 p.m. AT about the incident.

Upon arriving, Lowe said Nova Scotia Power crews were getting a boat ready and fire officials were given a location where the man had last been seen.

Lowe said it's unclear how the man ended up in the water.

In a statement, Nova Scotia Power's chief operating officer noted there was an "incident" and the company's thoughts and focus are on the missing individual.

"There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our employees, contractors and customers," Mark Sidebottom wrote. "We will be fully co-operating with the investigation by the Department of Labour."

Dive team to resume search Saturday morning

Lowe said six firefighters responded to the call, including a tactical support unit that has some water rescue equipment. The fire crew also had a lake boat.

He said the RCMP, a Department of Lands and Forestry helicopter, and ground search and rescue were all on scene, but the search effort was called off Friday evening.

"It's been shut down for the night and the RCMP has called in their dive team for tomorrow morning," said Lowe.

