Nova Scotia Power warns customers about texting scam

If you received a text message claiming to be from Nova Scotia Power offering a refund, don't respond or click any links.

The power utility said it's a scam designed to trick people into divulging personal information like account numbers and names.

"We began seeing reports of a new text message scam on Saturday morning being reported both our Facebook and Twitter handles," said Tiffany Chase, a Nova Scotia Power spokesperson.

Don't click the link

Chase said the utility has received fewer than 10 reports about the fraudulent texts so far. But because so many were reported within a short window of time, Chase said that usually means a new scam is surfacing.

"So we're just warning customers that those messages are not from Nova Scotia Power," she said.

Nova Scotia Power said text messages claiming to be from the power utility are a scam designed to trick people into giving out personal and financial information. (Nova Scotia Power/Twitter)

Chase said people should not click on the link provided.

"If for some reason you did receive it and inadvertently did click on the link, you should contact your financial institution and also report this fraudulent message to police," said Chase.

How to know if a message is legit

Chase said Nova Scotia Power would not ask for financial information through a text message. She said customers can always call the power utility directly if they want to know if a message is valid.

"We certainly do advise people to check in with us when they receive an unexpected communication," Chase said.

"So if you haven't received a communication from us through your standard billing process or if you're not expecting to hear from us, please do reach out to us."

