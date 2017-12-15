Nova Scotia Power seeking 10% rate increase over 3 years

Nova Scotia Power wants to increase electricity rates for residential customers by at least 10 percent over the next three years.

The company applied to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board Thursday for a 3.3 per cent residential rate increase in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

If approved by regulators, the company said the typical homeowner would see their power bills go up by $5 per month, but that is a base-rate increase.

The application also seeks permission to raise bills in future years through new charges, including a storm rider to pay for extreme weather, to cover energy-saving programs and for the cost of closing the company's coal-fired plants by 2030 to meet government-ordered renewable-energy targets.

Writing off coal plants

The utility said it supports the government's environmental goals, but they will result in closing coal plants before the end of their useful life.

"We support that but it does represent a significant change in our operating landscape," Nova Scotia Power president Peter Gregg told reporters Thursday.

The company estimates the cost of writing off or depreciating the coal plants at $370 million.

It proposes to create what it calls a "decarbonization deferral account." It will go back to regulators at some point to recover those costs from ratepayers in a separate application.

The company wants to maintain its nine percent rate of return.

"We're not asking for more than we need to run a reliable business," Gregg said. "We don't take raising rates lightly. We understand the impact it can have on our customers."

This is the first general rate application since 2012. But power bills have been rising on average about one percent a year since 2015 under a long-term "rate stability plan" that covered renewable energy contracts and the fuel purchased to generate electricity, like coal, heavy fuel oil and natural gas.

