Nova Scotia Power says it now generates 30 per cent of its power from renewables
More than half of utility's electrical generation still comes from burning coal, petroleum coke
Nova Scotia Power says it has hit a new milestone in its delivery of electricity from renewable resources.
The private utility said 30 per cent of the electricity it produced in 2018 came from renewable sources such as wind power.
It said 18 per cent came from wind turbines, nine per cent from hydroelectric and tidal turbines and three per cent by burning biomass.
However, more than half of the province's electrical generation still comes from the burning of coal or petroleum coke. Another 13 per cent comes from burning natural gas and five per cent from imports.
The utility said since 2007, the province's reliance on coal-fired plants has dropped from 76 per cent of electricity generated to 52 per cent last year.
Nova Scotia Power said it expects to meet the province's legislated renewable target of 40 per cent in 2020, when it begins accessing hydroelectricity from the Muskrat Falls project in Labrador.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.