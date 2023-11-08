Nova Scotia Power forced to redesign stalled hydro dam repair projects — again

Protecting Mi'kmaw archeological artifacts and ensuring safe fish passage is once again compelling Nova Scotia Power to rework upgrades to two ill-fated hydro dams that are already years behind schedule and millions dollars over budget.

In its latest updates to regulators, the company was unable to say when it will restart the Gaspereau dam safety remedial work near Kentville or the Tusket dam refurbishment near Yarmouth.

Work on both dams has been suspended for different reasons.

The Gaspereau hydro project, first approved in 2007 at a cost of $4 million, has been delayed by the discovery of one of the largest Indigenous archeological finds in Nova Scotia history.

More than 300,000 artifacts have been identified at 21 locations in the area.

Two years ago, Nova Scotia Power successfully applied to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for "authority to overspend" an additional $18 million while it tried to reach agreement over how to proceed.

Agreement yet to be reached

However, that agreement remains elusive.

The Kwilmu'kw Maw-klusuaqn Negotiation Office (KMKNO) and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs insist "there must be [as] minimal disturbance to the existing landscape as possible."

"There has been no agreement reached on design options, however our communities remain optimistic that a solution can be determined through further discussions," Twila Gaudet, director of consultation for KMKNO, said in a statement to CBC News this week.

In Nova Scotia Power's most recent quarterly update — a requirement imposed by the board — it said discussions will continue at least until next spring.

Nova Scotia Power was unable to say when it will restart remedial safety work on the Gaspereau dam near Kentville, N.S. (CBC)

The company has said the Mi'kmaq agreed to designs in 2016 and 2019, only to withdraw support.

"We are looking for a solution that satisfies the Dam Safety project requirements and also limits the impact or disturbance of the site," Nova Scotia Power spokesperson Jacqueline Foster said in a response to CBC News.

"Given options are still in design, it's too early to indicate the impact on the project, although we do feel we can find technical solutions or alternatives that will minimize these concerns."

In its most recent update on the Tusket dam, Nova Scotia Power told regulators the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) has warned that additional conditions around upstream fish passage may be required to obtain proper permits for the project.

There have been fish kills around the site in recent years.

"NS Power is continuing discussions with DFO to further understand what will be required and to examine potential alternatives," the company said on Oct. 30.

It said it will be able to apply for the proper permits once the water management plan is final, and when it's modelling and design plans meet DFO's requirements.

Work at Tusket was suspended indefinitely in 2022 after multiple instances of unanticipated water infiltration at the site and fissures in the bedrock underneath the old dam. Nova Scotia Power and consultants are still trying to solve the water issues at the site.

Ballooning costs

Nova Scotia Power told regulators it "regularly revisits viable project alternatives to ensure that the selected project alternative remains the lowest cost option for customers."

The original application to refurbish the nearly century-old Tusket dam was submitted in July 2017 with work to be completed in 2019.

The projected cost has ballooned to over $36 million, double what was approved by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

Nova Scotia Power says it doesn't know when it will submit a final plan, but it's working with DFO to abide by the additional permit requirements related to fish passage.

"Adjusting to changes is part of the process of a significant capital project like Tusket," Kenny Cameron, another Nova Scotia Power spokesperson, said in a statement to CBC News.

"As we receive more information and data on fish migration, we are able to respond to any additional requirements and adjust our plans."

